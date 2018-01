Join The Trustees of Reservations for a morning on the dunes on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 to 11:30 am. An oversand adventure will take you through the winter landscape of Norton Point, Cape Poge, and Wasque Wildlife Refuge. Learn about the natural history of the barrier beach, and keep your eyes peeled for wildlife. If you’re lucky, you may even spot a snowy owl. Registration is required. For more information, visit thetrustees.org, or call 508-693-7662.