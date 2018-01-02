Zen out in 2018

The Bodhi Path Buddhist Center in West Tisbury invites you to a day of meditation on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 am to 3 pm. The retreat begins with 15-minute meditation sessions with short breaks in between. At noon, the group will break for lunch. Please pack your own. Afternoon sessions continue in 15-minute increments, broken up by breaks for reflection. All are welcome to drop in for some or all of this one-day retreat. For more information, visit bodhipath.org/marthasvineyard, or call 508-696-5929.