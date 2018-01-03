Births: Dec. 10 – Jan. 1

Isaac Francis Perry Scheffer

Lauren Scheffer and Noah Scheffer of Edgartown announce the birth, exactly one week before their first wedding anniversary, of a son, Isaac Francis Perry Scheffer, on Dec.10, 2017, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Isaac weighed 8 pounds.

Josephine Loretta Foran

Jackie Friedman and Kevin Foran of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Josephine Loretta Foran, on Dec. 28, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Josephine weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and joins big brother Teddy.

Jack Ryan Rossi

Ellen Rossi and Ryan Rossi of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Jack Ryan Rossi, on Jan. 1, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, and joins big sister Sloane.