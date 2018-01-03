Island braces for winter wallop

Warming shelters are available and what you should do to prepare.

Although temperatures are predicted to peak at a balmy 37 degrees on Thursday, a storm predicted to bring winds over 50 miles an hour, along with rain and heavy snow, is forecast to arrive Thursday night, followed by another deep freeze. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Thursday night and plummet to 4 degrees Saturday night.

To prepare for winter power failure, Dukes County Emergency Management Director Chuck Cotnoir recommends fueling vehicles two days before the predicted storm, fully charging cell phones, keeping a charger in your vehicle, planning back-up shelter — friends or relatives, or town shelters — and to have cash on hand. Debit cards and credit cards are useless in power outages.

More detailed winter storm preparation information can be found on the Dukes County website.

The county has limited funds to put people in local motels, should their power be out for an extended time. The program is administered by Karen Tewhey. She can be reached at 978-273-0533.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Administrator Rose Cogliano recommends seniors plan ahead by reaching out to family, friends and neighbors before the storm hits. This applies especially to those who rely on electric heat.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” she said. “Make a back-up plan, ideally with someone who has a wood stove or a fireplace. Also make sure you have enough perishables and basic foodstuffs for a couple of days.”

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose said first responders will likely be busy, so if people have trouble reaching their respective police or fire departments, they should call the Dukes County Communications Center, at 911, where telecommunicators can notify the appropriate department.

Shelter openings and storm-related closings will be posted at www.mvtimes.com

.Irrespective of the weather, The Houses of Grace Island Winter Shelter Program will be providing food and shelter to Islanders in need every day from 7 pm to 7 am until March 31.

On Mondays and and Thursdays guests will be served at the Federated Church, 45 S. Summer Street in Edgartown.

On Wednesdays, guests will be served at St. Augustine Church, 56 Franklin Street in Tisbury.

On Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, guests will be served at St. Andrews Church, 34 N Summer Street.

Islanders interested in volunteering for the program can call Father Chip Seadale at St. Andrew’s Church, at 508-627-5330.