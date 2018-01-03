MacIntosh Motors is sold

Andrea Campbell, longtime mechanic at MacIntosh Motors in Edgartown, purchased MacIntosh Motors from Bruce McIntosh on Tuesday for an undisclosed sum. The automotive repair shop on Edgartown–West Tisbury Road has been rechristened Andrea’s Motors, according to Ms. Campbell, who told The Times in a telephone interview that new signage will be commissioned shortly. Mr. McIntosh will stay on as a mechanic at the shop, Ms. Campbell said. “We just traded spots,” she said.

“We’ve been working on it for three years,” Mr. McIntosh said in a subsequent telephone interview. He built the business from scratch in 1986, he said, and is now excited to pass it on to somebody so energetic.