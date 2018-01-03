Mansion House celebrates 33 years with Vineyard slumber-party special

Thirty-three years ago, Susan and Sherm Goldstein purchased an inn and health club on the corner of Main Street and State Road in Vineyard Haven. After major renovation and rebuilding in 1985 and 2001, Mansion House is still a family business, with 48 guest rooms and 11,250 square feet of health club space.

According to a press release, Mansion House is offering a staycation for Island residents during the month of January to celebrate 33 years of ownership and to thank the Island community. Islanders can book a double-occupancy room at only $33 per person. Mansion House will donate $10 to the Island Food Pantry for every Islander special room night sold.

Islanders who take advantage of this special can enjoy all free inn amenities: health club, pool, steam, sauna, hot tub, and club classes. “Slumber party participants can enjoy Main Street like a tourist,” the press release explains. “Walk to the bookstore, window-shop, enjoy dinner at Copper Wok, and even stargaze on the Cupola Deck.”

Reserve at 508-693-2200; mvmansionhouse.com.