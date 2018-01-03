The West Tisbury library will offer “Sign Language Learning and Practice Circle” with Lynn Thorp on four Wednesdays in January. This weekly program meets at 4 pm in the library’s large conference room, and features episodes of Lynn’s MVTV series, “MV Signs Then and Now.” According to a press release, the series provides a means for learning, practicing, and experiencing Pidgin Signed English (PSE) as a second language on Martha’s Vineyard. Each episode is a half-hour, and will be followed by practice and/or discussion. These meetings are free and open to children and adults.

The vision of the MVTV series is to provide residents of Martha’s Vineyard some historical background on Martha’s Vineyard’s deaf community, which existed from the mid-1600s to the mid-1900s, as well as the opportunity to learn the language. The series is produced and edited by Lynn Thorp.

Remaining program dates are Jan. 10, 17, 24. For more information about this event, please call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.