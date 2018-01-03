Supreme Court may consider Wampanoag case

Once again, the case involving the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has been distributed for conference Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices can either decide to hear the case, deny the request to hear it, or do what they did last month, and kick the can down the road.

The state, town of Aquinnah, and Aquinnah/Gay Head Community Association have appealed to the Supreme Court in an attempt to block a gambling hall on tribal land in Aquinnah. The state and town won at the district court level, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling, prompting the petition to the nation’s highest court.

A high court hearing of the case remains a long shot, given that the court hears only about 1 percent of the 8,000-plus cases it’s asked to review each year.

Orders by the Supreme Court are issued on Monday mornings.