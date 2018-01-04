Stormy weather got you stuck? Mr. Araujo is there

A large winter storm such as a bombogensis tends to keep drivers off the road, but in Trey Araujo’s case he is willing to use his driving skills to help people get around.

In a post on the Islander’s Talk Facebook page, Mr. Arajuo, a 22-year-old Edgartown native, is offering free rides to those in need during the stormy weather. If you are unable to drive to work or an appointment, Mr. Arajuo will pick you up and take you where you need to go. He will also check up on someone’s family member who might be elderly or disabled and who needs assistance. During the tough weather, “It’s the most effective way to help the community,” he said.

Driving people in need started for Mr. Arajuo about two years ago when his mother set up a shuttling service for nurses at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. “The demand was so high,” Mr. Araujo said of the need for nurses to get to and from the hospital. Too late to take the bus, the nurses needed a ride to their homes after long shifts that sometimes ended in the early morning hours. Mr. Arajuo would pick them up and drop them off.

Mr. Araujo assures people he is driving a vehicle especially adapted for operation in bad weather. He drives a 2016 Ford Fiesta ST. “It’s got snow tires, front wheel drive, big quarter inch aluminum steel plate, [it drives] surprisingly well for its size,” he said.

While Mr. Araujo’s car is certainly souped up, he also has extensive driving experience under his belt. In November of 2016, Mr. Araujo took part in a week-long driving training course with the Team O’Neil Rally school in Dalton, New Hampshire. During the course, he learned to drive in snow, ice, and dirt. The course is a car racing oriented one, but spends a whole day on accident avoidance and driving safety. “The whole program adds to your ability to control your vehicle,” he said.

He’s proud of his safe driving record. “Never actually been written a ticket before,” he said.

Mr. Arajuo is an experienced driver with an abundant goodwill he wants to use to help the community where he grew up. He also doesn’t charge for his rides. “Nope, out here on my own just for the sake of it,” he said.

Today, Mr. Araujo hasn’t received many calls, only one to check up on someone’s elderly family member.

“I love it. I drive for work, I drive for pleasure. Both my jobs involved driving.”

Anyone in need of a ride can contact Mr. Araujo via facebook.