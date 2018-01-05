Real estate confidential: Houses with fireplaces

Weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard real estate market, by Fred Roven, MV Buyer Agents

All I can think about this week is how great it would be to have a fireplace. One of life’s best guilty pleasures has to be propping feet up in front of a wood burning fireplace, wine glass close by, a dog at my feet, and a favorite new mystery novel in hand. Besides the warmth provided, there is the joy of the fire actually lighting on the first try, the smell of burning wood, the crackling sound to enhance the romance of the moment.

Curb appeal is the most common item listed in advice columns on how to sell your home. Yet, several national lists of buyer’s “must haves” has fireplace a close second, or above curb appeal. And homes with fireplaces sell on average “12% higher than similar homes without” (Realtor.com). I have mentioned before that the single most important item affecting curb appeal is color of the front door; easy enough to change.

Fireplaces live in a world all their own with no limit to the possibilities. Many newer homes and luxury renovations have outdoor entertaining areas with a fireplace, fully furnished seating and dining areas and expansive grilling areas. Possibly not during a blizzard, but these areas are perfect for a mild winter evening with the addition of a firepit. One of my current favorites is at 15 Tilton Way in Edgartown, priced at $4,350,000 and listed by Hob Knob Realty.

Nothing really compares to the warmth, beauty and artistic character of a beach stone fireplace. You will find them in antique beach cottages, renovated intown luxury homes and as an eclectic addition to contemporary design. By far, the home with the most dramatic beachstone fireplace is in a waterfront contemporary at 23 North Neck, priced at $3,500,000 and listed by Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s.

Nothing says “New England antique” more to me than multiple fireplaces (five in this case) especially in the dining room, with handmade brick, surrounded by custom wood mantel and wainscot. This 1825 Cape is waterfront at 111 Main Street, Vineyard Haven, listed by John Best Associates.

Of course the beach house on the harbor has a fireplace also!

Fireplaces in contemporary homes run the gamut from wood burning beachstone to steel, bronze and concrete, and come in all shapes and sizes. Once you add gas burners to the equation, creating a draft is not an issue, and there is almost no limit to the design possibilities. Square, round, wide, tall; if you can think of a shape, you can create it as a fireplace. Picking an example for this group was tough, with a wide range of possibilities. The contemporary fireplace added to the recent renovation at49 South Summer Street in Edgartown, priced at $4,750,000, and is listed by Landvest.

You can see a select group of homes currently on the market at Martha’s Vineyard Homes with Fireplaces. And, if you ever want to search for homes with fireplaces, just place the keyword fireplace in your search.