The state Division of Marine Fisheries has closed Massachusetts waters to shellfishing due to the potential effects of Thursday’s storm. Digging, harvesting, collecting or selling shellfish is prohibited until further notice. Aquaculture license holders can do necessary maintenance and retrieval of their equipment after getting consent from a town shellfish constable.

There is an exemption for the consumption of the adductor muscle of bay and sea scallops, according to a DMF press release.