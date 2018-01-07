Boys swimming sweeps Sandwich

The Martha’s Vineyard boys swimming team swept its tri-meet on Tuesday in Sandwich, defeating Sandwich 51-42 and Saint John Paul 48-43. The girls split, defeating Saint John Paul 51-49 and losing to Sandwich 54-43. Both teams now have 3-3 records. The boys were led by Harrison Dorr and Evan Sauter who were both double winners. Evan Sauter became the first boy Vineyarder to qualify for the sectionals this year with his win in the 100 backstroke. He joins Gabby Carr and Yayla DeChiara as individual qualifiers. Gabby and Yayla had two individual wins over Saint John Paul to lead the girls.

For the boys, Evan Sauter won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.23, breaking his own school record and qualifying for the sectional meet at MIT in February. Evan also won the 50 free in 24.43. Harrison Dorr was a double winner in the 200 freestyle (2:06.98) and 100 freestyle (56.16). Both boys swam on the two winning freestyle relays with Oliver Dorr and Rauiri Mullin (1:46.35 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:56.53 in the 400 freestyle relay). Oliver Dorr had two seconds (200 individual medley and 100 fly). Ruairi Mullin had a third in the 100 freestyle. Ryan Laslovich had a third in the 500 freestyle and Keith Chatinover had a third in the 100 breaststroke.

For the girls, Eleanor Hyland won the 100 freestyle in her best time of 1:07.67 and finished third in the 50 freestyle. Lia Potter was the only other individual winner for the girls, winning the 50 freestyle in 28.46. Lia also placed second in the 100 butterfly. Gabby Carr took seconds in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, both by less than one second. Yayla DeChiara took two seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Like the boys, the girls swept both freestyle relays, winning the 200 in 1:56.04 and 400 in 4:14.91. Both relays had Gabby Carr, Yayla DeChiara, Eleanor Hyland and Lia Potter.

Weather permitting, the Vineyard will travel to Nantucket on Saturday for the Cape Cod Classic (six Cape teams will participate) before returning home for a home meet on Tuesday, January 9 v Old Rochester.