Eagles are flying high

The Edgartown Eagles Boys Basketball Team (7-0) was able to to stay undefeated as Gabriel Arritt, who scored 19 points, led the way in a road win over Tisbury 69-42. Arritt was joined by Jayden Coyle, 17 points, Gabriel Britto, 16 points, and Marcos Rodrigues, 12 points.

Coach Nelson Oliver said his team’s chemistry has been essential to its strong season. They love playing with each other and that shows on the court, he said. The Eagles are the 2017 league champions and will try to repeat as division champions when pairings are announced.

Final to be played at MV Regional High School.