David R. Madeiras, 75, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at his home in Oak Bluffs. He was the brother of Donald and Daniel Madeiras. His funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Ghost Society, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557; or to the VFW Post 9261, P.O. Box 1437, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; or the American Legion Post 257; P.O. Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.