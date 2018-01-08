Firefighters brave bitter temps for ice rescue drill

1 of 6

Three Vineyard fire departments drilled on West Tisbury’s Pear Tree Cove Sunday at the tail end of an historically frigid morning.

In cold resistant suits, firefighters from Aquinnah, Tisbury, and West Tisbury used ice sleds to rescue a mannequin from a hole chainsawed through brackish ice. Though it’s unclear precisely how cold it was at 11am when the drill began, National Weather Service meteorologist Lenore Correia said that Martha’s Vineyard Airport reported a record-breaking 1 degree Fahrenheit at 8 am with a wind chill of -18.

Aquinnah Fire Chief Simon Bollin described the temperature Sunday as “dreadful,” but argued that it does crews no good to practice in comfortable weather.

“I’m a firm believer in training in the conditions you’re going to be working in,” he said.