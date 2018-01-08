Glenn P. Caraglior died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home in Oak Bluffs on Dec. 30, 2017, at the age of 64.

Glenn was born in Bridgeport, Conn., to Phillip and Dorothy Caraglior on August 3, 1953. The oldest of five siblings, he enjoyed a childhood of baseball and Boy Scouts and playing with neighborhood kids until dark in his home town of Shelton, Conn.

Shortly after graduating from Emmett O’Brien Technical High School, he took a trip with some friends to Cape Cod that somehow ended on Martha’s Vineyard. He instantly fell in love with the Vineyard, and moved there without hesitation. Glenn ran his own business as a plumber, electrician, and oil heat technician. He married Dona Herrmann, and together they built a home in Oak Bluffs, where he lived until his death. He was made for Vineyard life. He loved boating, fishing, shellfishing, swimming, sunshine, golf, and gardening. He had a big heart, was always the life of the party, and loved making people laugh. In recent years he enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and playing ball with his grandsons, and looked forward to visits from his family every summer.

Above all else, Glenn loved and adored his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Glenn leaves behind his daughter Melissa Swansey Nicholson, his beloved grandsons Wyatt and William Nicholson, son-in-law Caleb Nicholson, his former wife Dona Herrmann who was his lifelong companion and best friend, his siblings Lynn Warecke and her husband Frank of Sebastian, Fla., Paul Caraglior and his wife Jennifer of Oceanside, Calif., Amy Gulick and her husband Glenn of Southbury, Conn., David Caraglior and his wife Jennifer of Southbury, Conn., and his 11 nieces and nephews, who were all so very special to him. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (Rahrig) and Phillip Caraglior.

A celebration of life will take place at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury at the corner of Panhandle and State Roads on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 3 pm. All are welcome.