Aquinnah: Big fun at Squibnocket Pond

Today the temperature hit 40°, and I didn’t zipper my coat all day. It felt liberating. I don’t mind the cold, but I intensely dislike ice, and it has seemed for the past few days that the Island was covered with a sheet of treacherous ice. I did enjoy watching kids skate and play on the library pond. I also saw lots of pictures of Squibnocket Pond, completely frozen, and people skating, boating, wind/ice surfing, and enjoying themselves immensely. Spa Tharpe brought out an ice boat and sailed across the pond with it. I do appreciate the love of the outdoors people have here, and the creativity they bring to something as simple as a frozen pond.

This week at the library: Story Time is on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 3:30 pm and on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 am. There will be a Kids’ Dinner and a Movie this Thursday at 5 pm. Pizza and veggies for all! On Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm, kids can come in and make a lava lamp. How cool is that? We have the best library. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 4 pm, the Afterschool Club will meet.

Pathways is in full swing this winter. On Friday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 9 pm, there will be “A Night of Rock-n-Roll” with Mike Kerr, Sean McMahon, Rick Padilla, and John O’Toole. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, “Open Writing and Poetry” will continue the Tuesday-night writing series. On Friday, Jan. 19, Ed Grazda will give a talk and sign copies of his book, “Mean Streets.” There will also be a premiere of the movie, “The Ravenite: A Very Antisocial Club” by Dennis Mohr and Alec Wilkinson. All events at Pathways are free, doors open at 6:30 pm, and the events start at 7 pm.

There will be a Lenten adult Bible study on Tuesdays from 10 am to 11:30 am, starting on Feb. 6 and running through March 27. The study group will take place at Chilmark Community Church at 9 Menemsha Crossroads, and will be led by the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright. The topic of the study will be, “The Last Week: What the Gospels Really Teach About Jesus’ Final Days in Jerusalem” by scholars Marcus J. Borg and John Dominic Crossan. Please RSVP to the church if you are planning to attend any of the sessions by calling 508-645-3100 or emailing chilmarkchurch@gmail.com. Books may be ordered locally or online.

The great Tony Lombardi of Wintertide and Alex’s Place fame has left us. There will be a performance/tribute in Tony’s honor at Alex’s Place at the YMCA on Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 pm. This will be the first of two celebrations in honor of Tony and his work. This first one will be the smaller of the two, and it will end at exactly 2 pm. There will be a larger (and possibly longer) one in May.

Happy birthday to Megan Rajala, who celebrates on Jan. 14, and to Faith Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Jan. 15.