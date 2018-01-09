Births: Dec. 28 – Jan. 4

Josephine Loretta Foran

Jackie Friedman and Kevin Fora of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Josephine Loretta Foran, on Dec. 28, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Josephine weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and is welcomed by big brother Teddy.

David Andrew Gafencu

Monica Maria Maxim and Florin Daniel Gafencu of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, David Andrew Gafencu, on Jan. 2, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. David will be joining his big brother Alex.

Hazel Wild Chrebet

Alexandra Wild Baxter and Derek Edward Chrebet of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Wild Chrebet, on Jan. 3, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Aurora Gwenivere Corwin

Geneva Corwin and Calvin Corwin of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Gwenivere Corwin, on Jan. 4, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Aurora weighed 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces.