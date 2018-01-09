Bourne Bridge work, expect delays

Inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10 am until 2 pm, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During this time, one travel lane heading off Cape will be restricted for work. One lane heading off Cape and both travel lanes heading on Cape will remain open for travel.

No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge when lane restrictions are in place.

The Corps also uses Facebook at www.facebook.com/CorpsNewEngland and Twitter at http://twitter.com/CorpsNewEngland to give updates to the bridge work, as well as answer questions or concerns about the bridge repair work or its other activities in New England.