Chilmark: Pasture Road Anxiety Syndrome

I’m not sure my husband appreciated that I left him alone for the blizzard and coldest weekend of the year, but he and our dogs survived without any misfortunes, keeping our home fires burning. Waking up last Sunday and seeing Boston was 0° and Chilmark coming in at 4° made me feel like I was luxuriating in 27° weather. I hope everyone survived, and does not have damage to deal with in the wake of the Jan. 4 storm. Even though I may be miles away, any storm has created PRAS, that’s Pasture Road Anxiety Syndrome. You see, our road presently suffers from breaks in an old electrical line; with the coming melt, I continue, as I suspect my neighbors do, to pray we won’t short out, as we have previously experienced throughout the past year. Eversource has finally after six months gotten to our request, and we continue keeping our fingers crossed. Keep an extra hat and gloves in your car (available at all thrift shops and the Dumptique), and a pair of trax or ice grips for your shoes or boots with you; ice is not forgiving. If anyone feels a sense of unsure footing in weather, check out balance classes at the Y, Howes House, or online. I’d be happy to offer a balance workshop at our library — just let me know.

Bonnie George “sends her thanks for all the caring and kindnesses she received during her recuperation from knee replacement surgery. She hopes to see everyone on beach walks if this weather ever warms up.” Peter Simon had hernia surgery, and was at Barbara Dacey’s farewell party the next night. We hope he continues to feel well.

The foodie in me has to share again that every Thursday through June is Taco Night at Little House Restaurant in Vineyard Haven. As they point out, “Honey lime-glazed chicken, organic turkey picadillo, harissa beef tenderloin, wild Gulf shrimp with mango salsa, butternut squash with black bean salsa, and tofu satay with peanut sauce — not to mention our famous codfish tacos.”

The Chilmark Community Church Tuesday winter meals continue through February from 5:30 to 6:30 pm; enjoy free food, conversation, and community. Candle lighting and refreshments included. All are welcome, free. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information, call 508- 645-3100.

This is the season to try something new, and there’s lots to choose from, so be sure to check out offerings at our public libraries, acemv.org, and our community centers, and check listings in the papers. One class I know will be fun is Fae Kontje-Gibbs’s Explorations in Monoprinting at Featherstone — this is great for anyone who has ever wanted to paint and play; there are no mistakes, each print unique. Check it out, Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 pm at Featherstone, see featherstoneart.org/winter-spring-classes-2018 for more information.

Come to Pathways Arts for the Rock Event, featuring Mike Kerr, Sean McMahon, Rick Padilla, and John O’Toole on Friday, Jan. 12. Doors open at 6:30 pm; performances start at 7 pm. Mondays join Rebecca Gilbert for knitting from 1 to 3 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 16, Writer’s Theme honors Martin Luther King Day. You can stop by every day but Wednesdays and Sundays and find a warm environment to work in, Wi-Fi, and computer available. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

A celebration of Tony Lombardi’s life and legacy happens at Alex’s Place at the Y on Sunday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 pm. Bring a song, a memory, and any pictures you can share and leave behind for a future exhibit that will be announced soon. All are welcome.

Nina Gordon of Kulture Club MV will be giving a demonstration at the Chilmark library on how to brew small batches of kombucha at home. She will discuss the process, ingredients, equipment, and variables affecting kombucha fermentation, the biology of the SCOBY, and the potential health benefits on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 5 pm. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360. Sign up for the new monthly newsletter by emailing chilmarknews@clamsnet.org to stay up to date on what’s happening. Stories and Song continue on Tuesday and Saturdays at 10:30 am, as does the Wednesday Afterschool Club.

Have a great week.