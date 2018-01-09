Jess Phaneuf rejoins MVY Radio

MVY Radio announced that Jess Phaneuf will return to the WMVY airwaves, starting at the end of January. According to a press release, Ms. Phaneuf will rejoin the MVY Radio team, with both on-air and off-air duties. She’ll hold down a weekday afternoon airshift, and will take on the title of music director.

“We’re thrilled to have Jess come back to MVY Radio,” said program director P.J. Finn. “It’s great to be bringing in a personality that our audience already knows and loves. And in her two years off-Island, she’s picked up some valuable experience that we’ll put to good use.”

As music director, Ms. Phaneuf will work with Finn to maintain the station’s musical personality, connect with record labels, and explore new online avenues for bringing MVY Radio music to its audience. She’ll be booking the station’s live shows, including the Summer Porch Concert Series at the Harbor View Hotel. And she’ll assist in the station’s refocused marketing efforts.

“Working for the past two years in Boston has been great for my professional growth,” said Ms. Phaneuf. “I’m ready to take what I’ve learned and help the Island station I love continue to grow.”

Ms. Phaneuf worked for WMVY from 2008 to 2015, starting as an overnight DJ, moving to evenings, and eventually mornings. She also served as the station’s promotions director. For the past two years, she has been on-air at WUMB Boston, and has worked part-time at the legendary Club Passim in Cambridge.

Ms. Phaneuf’s return to the Vineyard is a part of a shuffling of station duties that came with the departure of WMVY icon Barbara Dacey in early January. P.J. Finn will shift from afternoons to middays, 11 am to 2 pm. Ms. Phaneuf will be on the air from 2 pm to 6 pm. Mr. Finn and Ms. Phaneuf will alternate as host of Dacey’s new music program, “Uncharted Waters,” on Fridays at 9 pm.