Mary Page Burroughs, 94, died on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the Brightview Commons in Wakefield, R.I. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Burroughs Jr., and is survived by her son, Richard H. Burroughs III of Peace Dale, R.I.

Her graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 pm in the Chappy Cemetery on Chappaquiddick. For those who cannot make the service, a reception will follow at the Harbor View Hotel at 2 pm. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

