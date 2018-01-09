NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey returns to the Island

NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey will return to Martha’s Vineyard on Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13. Men’s hockey teams from Salve Regina University, Westfield State University, Neumann College, and Curry College will face off during two days at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena, in the 2018 Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank College Hockey Showdown.

According to Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank President James Anthony, “The Bank is again proud to sponsor this NCAA hockey tournament and bring some exciting sports entertainment to the Island. This is a chance for the community and visitors alike to enjoy college-level hockey, and an opportunity to create some additional business for local hotels, restaurants and retailers during the off-season.”

Curry College will play Westfield State University Friday at 3 pm, followed by Salve Regina University playing Neumann College at 6 pm.

Westfield State University will play Salve Regina University at 1 pm on Saturday, and Curry College will play Neumann College at 4 pm.

All games will be played at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Proceeds will benefit MV Ice Arena, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Funding for the tournament is being provided by Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank as a community service. Vineyard companies and merchants are also adding their support through the purchase of program ads and hospitality services. Andrew Boschetto, Niagara University Men’s Assistant Hockey Coach is serving as the Tournament Director.

For more information about the tournament, please contact Patti Leighton at Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, 774-310-2030, Pleighton@mvbank.com.