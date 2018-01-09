Photos of the week Jan. 3-9 January 9, 20180 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 10 Daisy and Rosie enjoy a snowy South Beach on New Years eve. — Robin Gottesman Lagoon Pond in Vineyard Haven during winter storm Grayson. — Danielle Zerbonne Slabs of ice line the Lagoon Pond shoreline after winter storm Grayson. — Gabrielle Mannino A red-tailed hawk that dropped by Nicolas Hathaway's back yard in Edgartown. — Nicholas Hathaway Sunset on the water in East Chop. — Arilson M. De Souza An iced-over dock in East Chop. — Arilson M. De Souza A frozen in boat on Lagoon Pond. — Robin Gottesman Anchors along Beach Road rest in the snow. — Gabrielle Mannino January’s full moon. — Chrissy Murphy A short-eared owl on Norton Point on Monday, January 1. — Taylor Achin