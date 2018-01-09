REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 1 to January 5, 2018

Edgartown

Jan 2, Karin Commette, trustee of North Summer Street Realty Trust sold 73 North Summer St. to William F. Spear and Pamela A. Spear for $375,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan 2, Nancy S. Cramer sold 12 June Ave. to Deborah Hart for $435,000.

Jan 3, Hilary Blair sold 84 Washington Ave. and 27 Beacon Ave. to Jonathan Hartzband and Timothy Broderick, trustees of Lompico Trust for $560,000.

Jan 3k, Paul Bonetti and Sandra Bonetti sold 144 Tellette St. to Leon Hawksley and Susan T. Fleming for $560,000.

Tisbury

Jan 5, Kruesi Partnership sold 21 Iroquois Ave. to 21 Iroquois Avenue LLC for $2,100,000.