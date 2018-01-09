Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

Happy New Year, fellow Islanders! I sincerely hope that 2018 brings us all many joyful moments.

Each new year, I try to pick one thing to work on; it can be kindness, patience, empathy. This year I chose being mindful about spending. I suppose living on Martha’s Vineyard, that shouldn’t be too challenging. But the reason I selected this theme is that I believe when you consciously think about future purchases, you might end up taking the time to spend your money more wisely. We might research local deals, make lists before going grocery shopping, therefore only buying what’s necessary and not buying items that might end up in the trash. We utilize our local libraries rather than buying books, and in the process get to know other people, our librarians, and create community. We take the time to research local consignment shops rather than buying clothes from companies that may not treat the environment in a way that makes us proud to be a customer.

We try to fix things rather than tossing them out. I guess what I am trying to say is that I believe in the saying “Be the change you want to see in the world,” and that I would like to take responsibility for my contributions to my community, to our planet, to future generations.

Speaking of supporting our local shops, Vineyard Grocer and Health Food store in Vineyard Haven, owned by Helio da Silva, is doing something special for their customers this month. They are giving away three of their store cards worth $100, and there is no cost to enter the giveaway; all you have to do is “like” their Facebook page and join their free E-Club at vineyardgrocer.com/specials, and every time you like and comment on one of their Facebook posts this month, you’ll get an extra entry.

If you are unaware of their store card and how it works, it’s something created as a way to thank their customers, and just by having the store card, clients receive a 10 percent discount every time they use it. On Thursdays, you can combine the discounts offered through the store card with the Our Island Club card, giving you a 20 percent discount. There is no fee to obtain the card, and all you do is load it up with $100 at a time (cash or check), and you then have a store credit that you can use anytime. And on top of the 10 percent savings, after the end of each month, they will reload your card with 3 percent extra to your balance.

In case you have additional questions, you can reach out to them through their Facebook page or in-store and enter the giveaway; head to this link: vineyardgrocer.com/specials.

Another Brazilian business, Our Island Fresh Pizza, has started to deliver, which might come in handy if we continue to brave the temperatures we have for the past two weeks. They deliver from Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 pm to 10 pm, and charge $3.99 per delivery. The minimum order value is $25.99. They deliver in Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown. For more information, call 508-338-2764.

Looking for things to do? Don’t forget about our fantastic local libraries that have a calendar full of significant events for the whole family, including computer classes, storytime, and craft classes, among many other events.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) and Fly Yoga Outreach are collaborating to offer a four-week “Yoga for Recovery”’ series beginning this week. The series will meet every Monday and Thursday, with Monday sessions from 5:30 to 6:30 pm hosted at the Vineyard House in Vineyard Haven, and Thursday’s sessions from 6 to 7 pm hosted at Island Images Gallery in Oak Bluffs. Classes are open to everyone in the recovery community, with a suggested donation of $5 to $15. The series runs through Thursday, Feb. 1.

Lastly, there are Community Suppers every Thursday from Jan. 4 through March 22 at St. Augustine’s Church: 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven, from 5 to 6:30 pm. All are welcome!