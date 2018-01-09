Understanding your electric bill, and how to reduce it

On Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 pm, Cape Light Compact will give a presentation at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you can learn how to understand your electric bill, electric supplier solicitations, and ways that you can save energy and money through energy efficiency. This presentation will include information about home energy assessments, rebates, and more. Refreshments will be served, and free LED nightlights will be available to take home. This event is free and open to the public, and is co-sponsored by the West Tisbury library and the Green Team of the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. For more information about Cape Light Compact, visit capelightcompact.org.