Court report: Jan. 2, 2018 – Jan. 8, 2018

Jan. 2, 2018

Zhivko Sakaliev, Edgartown; DOB 7/18/95, receiving stolen property over $250, larceny over $250, larceny from a building: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 5, 2018

Anna Greene, West Tisbury; DOB 3/5/69, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

James H. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/95, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, interfering with police officer: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, disorderly conduct: guilty, filed.

Joshua R. Potter, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/11/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jan. 8, 2018

Jennifer L. Griffiths, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/28/87, OUI-liquor or .08%: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Bernard James Lebarre, Edgartown; DOB 5/30/61, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Patricia C.D. Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/1/98, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Julio A. Ventura, Everett; DOB 1/18/90, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury: pretrial probation for one year, must pay $1,380 restitution.