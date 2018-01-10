Every dollar counts

To the Editor:

The Salvation Army has completed its red kettle collection on Island for 2017. Our services to the Island continue.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through this annual effort are used to provide assistance to our fellow Islanders in need. These services are available year round and include but are not limited to assistance with rent, food, fuel and transportation. Sixty percent of our annual budget is allocated to Housing Assistance alone.

With the continued generosity of all, we will fulfill our mission, which is to “meet human needs in His name without discrimination” for years to come.

We wish to thank our volunteers who donated over 250 hours standing by the red kettles.

We thank the merchants who each year grant us permission to place kettles at their businesses: Cronig’s Markets, Edgartown Stop & Shop, Ace Hardware, DeBettencourt’s Gas Station, Rockland Trust, Mardell’s Gift Shop, Reliable Market, Shirley’s Hardware, Vineyard Cash & Carry, Woodland Grill, Vineyard Propane, M.V. Wine & Spirits, Al’s Package Store, Your Market, Our Market, Jim’s Package Store and Lapels Dry Cleaners

If you would like more information on how we are serving and/or how you can help, please call us at 774-563-9436.

You may also write to:

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 1996

Vineyard Haven, Mass. 02568

Please remember that “Needs Know No Season”

Richard S. Reinhardsen

Chairperson

Martha’s Vineyard Service Unit

The Salvation Army