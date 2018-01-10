Indoor track roundup

The Vineyarders competed in two prestigious indoor track events over the weekend, and performed admirably.

Friday and Saturday at the 49th annual Dartmouth Relays in Hanover, N.H., Mackenzie Condon finished fifth among 96 girls in the 55-meter high hurdles, with a personal best time of 8.88. Unlike most competitions, the Dartmouth Relays require track athletes to compete in three rounds: time trials, semifinals, and finals. In the field events, Nathaniel Packer put the shot 40 feet, 3 inches to place 15th.

On Sunday at the Auerbach Freshman/Sophomore Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Vineyarders medaled in five events. Catherine Cherry was fourth in the two-mile (12:38); Peter Burke placed third in the 1,000 meters (2:47); Dash Christy claimed another third-place finish by topping his personal best mark in the long jump by over a foot (18 feet, 2.5 inches); and JoJo Bonneau took sixth in the 55-meter high hurdles (9.01). Dash Christy, Daniel Bonneau, JoJo Bonneau, and Tim Wallis closed out the meet with an eighth-place finish in the 4 x 200 relay (1.45).

Peter Burke and Mackenzie Condon qualify for state meet

Returning to the Eastern Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday vs. Bishop Feehan at Wheaton College in Norton, Peter Burke qualified for the state meet in the one-mile with a time of 4:45. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Condon, in her first attempt at running in the 55-meter dash, also qualified for states, and broke the school record for good measure by clocking in at 7.6.