‘Make Your Own Tote Bag’: A workshop with Sarah Vail

On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 4 pm at the West Tisbury library, Sarah Vail will lead a workshop where participants can sew their own tote bag. According to a press release, you can create a bag for carrying your books or groceries. Participants must bring: 1 yard of fabric, 50 inches of nylon webbing for handles, a sewing machine, thread, and scissors. This workshop is recommended for adults, or children accompanied by sewing-knowledgeable adults. Refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

Sarah Vail is a West Tisbury resident and the family and consumer science teacher at the Edgartown School. She has a passion for sewing, and for sharing this passion with the community.