Old Rochester tops Vineyard swimmers

The Martha’s Vineyard girls swim team lost a close meet to Old Rochester, 86-81, while the boys lost, 91-69, on Tuesday at the YMCA in Oak Bluffs. Both teams now have 3-4 records.

Yayla DeChiara led the girls, winning both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. For the boys, Evan Sauter, Harrison Dorr, and Rauiri Mullin each won an individual event. Evan set two team records, beating his own 200 individual medley team record, finishing second with a time of 2:13.41 (a quarter of a second away from qualifying for the sectionals). He also led off the victorious 200 freestyle relay with a split of 24.02.

In the girls meet, Yayla DeChiara won the 200 individual medley in 2:32.23 and 100 backstroke in 1:09.52. Lia Potter won the 50 freestyle in 28.43, and placed second in the 100 butterfly. Gabby Carr won the 500 freestyle in 6:01.13, and took second in the 200 freestyle. Annabelle Brothers had a second in the 200 individual medley, and third in 100 backstroke. Jaselle Wildanger had a third in the 50 freestyle. Eleanor Hyland had a third in the 100 freestyle, and Abigail Hammarlund had a third in the 100 breaststroke. The girls took first and second in the 200 freestyle relay, with Madeline Youmans, Lia Potter, Abigail Hammarlund, and Gabby Carr winning in 2:02.43. Yayla DeChiara, Salyn Yancey, Jaselle Wildanger, and Eleanor Hyland followed in 2:05.37. The girls also won the 400 freestyle relay (Gabby Carr, Lia Potter, Annabelle Brothers, and Yayla DeChiara) in 4:17.12. The girls 200 medley relay of Madeline Youmans, Annabelle Brothers, Salyn Yancey, and Jaselle Wildanger took second with a time of 2:24.93.

For the boys, Harrison Dorr won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.51, and finished second in the 100 freestyle. Rauiri Mullin won the 50 freestyle in 27.86, and finished third in the 100 freestyle. Evan Sauter won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.59, and finished second in the 200 individual medley. Greg Clark finished second in the 50 freestyle. Keith Chatinover finished second in the 500 freestyle, and third in the 100 breaststroke. The boys 200 medley relay of Christian Flanders, Keith Chatinover, Oliver Dorr, and Greg Clark finished second. The boys swept the freestyle relays, with Evan Sauter, Rauiri Mullin, Oliver Dorr, and Harrison Dorr winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.71, and 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.12.

The Vineyard goes on the road with meets at Nauset on Jan. 11, Durfee on Jan. 16, and Bishop Stang on Jan. 18 before returning home for a meet with Barnstable on Jan. 19.