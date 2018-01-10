The stars are out!

Fourteen Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) male athletes were voted all-star performers last fall in Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) play across football, soccer, golf, and cross-country competition. The group included seven MVRHS seniors, two juniors, four sophomores, and one freshman.

Senior soccer standout Gabriel Bellebuono received EMass and All-State all-star recognition in addition to EAC honors.

The EAC honors will be the last for MVRHS fall sports, as the high school leaves the conference to compete in a rekindled Cape and Islands league in 2018.

The MVRHS EAC honorees by sport:

Football Zach Moreis, senior; John Morris, senior; Connor Bettencourt, senior; Andres Garcia, sophomore.

Soccer Joao Goncalves, senior; Gabe Bellebuono, senior; Miles Jordi, senior; Mogan Estrella, sophomore; Emmanuel Da Silva, sophomore.

Golf Jack Murray, senior; Benny Binder, junior.

Cross-country Owen Porterfield, junior; Peter Burke, sophomore; Isaac Richards, freshman.