Tim Walsh praised for stepping in

To the Editor:

The M.V. Hospital Concerned Citizens are writing to publicly recognize Tim Walsh for interrupting his retirement plans and coming back to the hospital on an interim basis through this past difficult year. We respect the sacrifice that decision represents. Mr. Walsh provided access to hear resident concerns, even while we may not have always viewed the need for reform in the same way.

In the meantime, we look ahead to a productive working relationship with Denise Schepici, the new CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Victor Capoccia and Sheila Shapiro, co-chairs

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Concerned Citizens