To the Editor:

We would like to thank all of the EMTS and crew and friends who answered our call for help on the 8 pm ferry to Vineyard Haven. The evening of Dec. 4, 2017, we were helped off the ferry and driven to Owen Park to retrieve our car. Everything turned out OK that night, and we are still feeling the happy effects of the prompt attention.

Thank you all.

Ellie Tuck

Philip Fleischman

Vineyard Haven