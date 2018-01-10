Travel hoops roundup

1 of 4

Eighth grade boys

The Vineyard eighth graders earned a Saturday split on the road. MV started off the day by edging Dennis Yarmouth in a 38-37 thriller. Barrett Oliver chalked up seven points, four rebounds, and four blocks, and sank a pair of clutch free throws with seven seconds remaining to clinch the win. Ty Matthews had four points and eight rebounds, while Ben Mulvey and Kaio Pereira provided a spark off the Vineyard bench.

In the afternoon contest, the Vineyard fell to Dartmouth 40-24. Lucas Reis led MV with six points. Gabe Arritt and Gabe Brito added five point apiece for the visitors, who stand at 5-2 in the Baystate Division. “I think the boys expended all of their energy in securing the win against Dennis Yarmouth, to the point where they didn’t have any gas left in their tank against Dartmouth,” Vineyard Coach Kevin Oliver wrote in an email to the Times.

Eighth grade girls

It is a rebuilding year for the girls eighth grade team, after not having a travel girls team at any level the previous year. They are led by eighth graders Braedyn Clark and Josie Chivers, and the remaining seven of the nine players are currently in seventh grade. They are being challenged, but have been working together on their skills, and are showing amazing improvement each game. Along with the eighth graders, the seventh graders to keep an eye on in the next few years are: Juliet Morse, Josie Welch, Ella Luening, Putu Crowell, Wadaline Florime Hall, Andrea Morse, and Maria Andrade.

Seventh grade boys

The Vineyard seventh grade squad boosted their record to 7-1, taking over first place in the Baystate Division by beating Dennis Yarmouth 43-41 in an OT thriller at the Oak Bluffs School, then knocking off third-place Falmouth later in the day 48-38. DY had beaten the Vineyard boys by 35 points the first time they met, and were up 10 at halftime. A relentless press spearheaded by Eamon Savard, Tobey Roberts, Ryan Koster, Cam Napior and Darien Kral, coupled with inside defense and rebounding by Marcos Rodrigues, Mattheus Rodrigues, and Matthew Coggins, held DY to 14 points in the second half and overtime. Two key free throws by Napior got them to OT, then driving layups by Marcos Rodrigues and Matheus Rodrigues in OT sealed the win.

Against visiting Falmouth, the Vineyard played a sharp inside-outside game, taking control in the first half and never letting Falmouth get closer than 4 the rest of the way. Marcos Rodriguez had 17, Cam Napior had 19, and Ryan Koster had a key jumper off an assist from Tobey Roberts late in the second half. Assistant Coach Chris Roberts said, “We’ve been getting contributions from the entire roster, which is a huge part of our success. We have a lot of depth and versatility to go big or small, and the boys’ effort and unselfish play has been outstanding. That’s been the difference in many of our games where the talent level has been fairly equal.”

Sixth grade boys

Nate Story was a big part of the story, scoring 21 points, as the Vineyard sixth graders powered past Sandwich 48-31 on Saturday afternoon at the Oak Bluffs School.

The hosts led early before Sandwich battled back to tie the game at 18-18 late in the first half. Charlie Porterfield and Kuan Lima responded with back-to-back steals and scored on layups to put the Vineyard back on top, and Josh Lake capped off the 6-1 run to give MV a 24-19 halftime lead. The Vineyard kept the momentum rolling after the break, and led by double digits for the first time at 36-25, with 7:50 left to play.

Down the stretch, Story and Lake each scored a pair of buckets, while Lima and Jack DeBettencourt notched one apiece as the Vineyard pulled away for the win.

The sixth graders were back in action on Sunday at Tabor Academy in Marion against a tough Rochester team. Nate Story again led the Vineyard offense with 22 points, but fouled out. Geo Meickle scored seven points in the second half, Jack DeBettencourt chipped in four, and Charlie Porterfield added another four before leaving the game after a hard foul as the Vineyard came up short 47-38. Despite the loss, MV sits atop the Baystate Division standings with a 6-2 record.

Fifth grade boys and girls

The fifth grade boys and girls travel team has made great strides at improving this season, starting with a majority of the kids having not played an organized minute of hoops. Once the season began, the players quickly realized how fast the game was, and have been adjusting to it, becoming more competitive along the way. The team lost their first two games pretty handily, but over the practices and a few more games were able to get their first win of the season. Since then they have played hard and competed against all the teams they’ve faced. There are three more weeks of the regular season, followed by the playoffs. The fifth grade team will play this coming Saturday at the Oak Bluffs School vs Wareham at 10:20 am. Please come out and support them. The team roster: Jacoby Light, Avery Mulvey, Leo Napior, Pedro Alves, Wyatt Loughman, Delilah Oliver, Nick Rabeni, Alexander Ray, Xavier Clarke, and Jack Engler.