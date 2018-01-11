Pilgrim Station goes back online

Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station went back Wednesday evening after a 345,000 kilovolt Eversource transmission line went down last Thursday during a powerful winter storm triggering a precautionary shutdown.

“The line fault occurred approximately 25 miles away from Pilgrim Station,” Entergy spokesman Patrick O’brien stated in a press release. “As a conservative measure, per Pilgrim procedure, when one 345 KV line is lost during a storm, operators manually shut down the reactor.”

Station workers used the unanticipated down time to perform maintenance that can’t be done while the plant is online.

“This work is done to enhance equipment reliability for the remainder of the plant’s operating cycle, which concludes May 31, 2019,” Mr. O’Brien stated. “Before coming offline last week, Pilgrim had run for 227 consecutive days.”