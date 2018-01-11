Steamship website down, reservations delayed

Updated 1:30 pm

People wanting to make future boat reservations were in for a rude awakening Thursday morning as the Steamship Authority website crashed.

Ross Macpherson, a home energy rater from Plympton and who grew up in Tisbury, attempted to make his annual summer reservations early Thursday morning, but was left with an error message when he tried to book his trip. He decided to wait a few hours, but then couldn’t even get the website to load.

Mr. Macpherson is one of many trying to book summer boat reservations. Online reservations opened Thursday to Island residents who are part of the Steamship’s Headstart Reservation program. The program gives participants in the Islander preferred and Islander preferred-excursion programs priority when making reservations for the upcoming summer season, but with the website crash people will have to wait.

Steamship personnel are working to fix the problem, but don’t have a timeframe to give to those seeking reservations.

“The staff is currently methodically going through the various systems to identify the issue. We currently do not have an estimate on when the issue can be resolved but the IT staff as well as the system vendors and consultants are making all efforts to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” Robert Davis, General Manager of the Steamship Authority, wrote in an email.

Just before 1:30 pm, Mr. Davis issued the following statement through a spokesman: “Our website has experienced an unexpected problem that has limited access for the booking of the general public 2018 summer reservation openings. Our IT department is working on a fix at this very moment. However, in order to fix the problem we will have to take the system offline for a short period of time. We will issue another statement when it is fully operational and apologize for the temporary inconvenience.”