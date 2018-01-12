The Back Porch Take Out (from Kitchen Porch Catering): Moroccan!

What flavors make up Moroccan cooking?

Hot harissa, a complex blend of chilis and cumin

Preserved lemons, many recipes call for lemons that have been pickled in salt and their own juices

Ras el hanout, this translates to “top of the shelf” is the best that a merchant can offer. It can be up to 30 ingredients. We like, cumin, cinnamon, anise, ginger, allspice, nutmeg and coriander. Get to know this spice and use it liberally.

This week the Back Porch will offer Moroccan Chicken with Ras el hanout and preserved lemons. Moroccan Flavors have been a favorite of the Kitchen Porch Catering and you can find all the spices you need including Preserved Lemons at the Back Porch.

Here’s our recipe.

