High school senior killed in crash

A 17-year-old Martha’s Vineyard High School senior was killed in an early morning crash in Chilmark today.

“The Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools community is deeply saddened and extends its heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of Jake Baird, a student at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School,” school superintendent Matt D’Andrea wrote. “Jake passed away this morning after succumbing to injuries suffered in a car accident.”

Two other teens — one girl and one boy — were injured in the single-car crash on Middle Road.

In a press release, Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren said Jake Baird was the driver. All three were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with the two passengers suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened just before 8 am Friday near the intersection of Tea Lane, Timothy Carroll, deputy fire chief in Chilmark, said.

The 1994 Chevrolet Blazer went off the road, crashed through trees and wound up in a swamp, he said. Two people were removed from the SUV, he said.

The high school, which was closed today for staff development, is making counselors available.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. MVRHS has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals, within our school and in our community, trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this,” D’Andrea wrote. “The school team of counselors are currently available at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School to students, families, and staff members, and will be available as long as needed. Teachers and students will be gathering in the MVRHS library, to begin processing this loss today, Friday 01/12/18, from Noon – 4 pm. Counselors will be available later in the day and throughout the weekend.

“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Jake. This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will be able to lean on each other as they remember their classmate”

A passing West Tisbury firefighter first arrived at the accident, Mr. Carroll said. Both the firefighter and a Chilmark police officer, who arrived soon afterward, rendered emergency care at the scene, he said.

The extent of injuries to other passengers is unknown at this time.

Police remain at the scene waiting for an accident reconstruction team to arrive. Skid marks can be seen on the road and the SUV is about five feet off the road in the bushes. The back of the vehicle was ripped off by rescue crews using hydraulic tools to remove those injured in the crash.

Debris from the vehicle was strewn throughout the woods and the vehicle’s window was smashed.

There is an outpouring of condolences on Jake Baird’s Facebook post, as well as other social media sites as the community attempts to come to grips with the tragedy.

At Vineyard Gardens in West Tisbury, where the high school student worked as a landscaper and in the nursery, he was being remembered and mourned.

“He was a curious kid,” Vineyard Gardens chief gardener Renee Arsenault said. “He really liked to learn. He had a heart of gold.” Ms. Arsenault also described Jake as “a humble, sweet young boy” and “decent and hardworking.”

“It breaks my heart,” she said.

Vineyard Gardens office manager Pete Costas told the Times that the company sends its “sincere condolences to his family.”