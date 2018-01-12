Remembering heroes

The Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center hosts a special service to remember and honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel on Friday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 pm.

The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the minister for ecological justice at Boston Bethel AME Church, will speak on “Liberations in the Land: Reflections on Dr. King and the Exodus story in a time of Ecological Crisis.”

In 2017, Rev. White-Hammond was the emcee for both the Boston Women’s March and the Boston People’s Climate Mobilization. She has received numerous awards, including the Barr Fellowship, the Celtics Heroes Among Us, and the Boston NAACP Image Award.

Songs of Freedom will be led by Roberta Kirn at the event, and donations for the Island Food Pantry will be accepted. Everyone is welcome to attend.