The following trips have been canceled due to weather conditions.

M/V NANTUCKET 3:45 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The 2:30 pm boat was also cancelled, although the message was sent out after that boat was scheduled to depart.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

This alert was sent on 01/12/2018 at 03:24:43 PM.

Web site is at http://www.steamshipauthority. com