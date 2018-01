Amelia (Amy) Wales, 62, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at her home in Edgartown. She is survived by her sister, Stephanie Burke of Edgartown. Funeral services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.