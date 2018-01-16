Aromatherapy workshop

Essential oils are used to enhance holistic health, and offer a variety of benefits, from cosmetic and dietary purposes to spiritual and religious use. Learn the basics at this Introduction to Essential Oils workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 pm at the Edgartown library. Galen Brew, a doTerra essential oils outreach educator, will demonstrate the oils in their use for sleep, energy, digestion, immune support, emotional balance, and how to individualize their usage. All adults are welcome to the free workshop.