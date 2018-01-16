Bruno’s seeks increase to offset hauling costs

Bruno’s Rolloff, the company that handles waste management for the town of Tisbury, is seeking an increase in its rates to offset increases to its costs, town administrator Jay Grande told the board of selectmen at a recent meeting.

But because Bruno’s representatives were not in attendance, the board held off considering the rate changes requested. The board plans to discuss them at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5 pm.

According to documents provided by the town, Bruno’s is seeking an increase from $158.50 per ton to $174.50 for mainstream waste, from $177 to $194.75 per ton for construction and demolition materials, and from $115 per ton to $150 per ton for recycling.

In a letter to the town, Mick Vukota, transfer manager for Bruno’s, wrote that some of the increase is as a result of the success of the single-stream recycling program and “an increased volume that has driven the price of disposal up significantly.” The company also blamed increased Steamship Authority rates and employee costs in the letter.

“We are continually looking at ways to lower cost of operations; however these major increases are beyond our control and need to be reflected in our price of disposal for accepting materials at the transfer station,” Mr. Vukota wrote.

It’s unclear how any increase would affect Tisbury taxpayers.