On Sunday, Jan. 21, the Peter H. Luce Play Readers will perform a free reading at the Vineyard Haven library at 5:30 pm. The one-act play, “Face to Face,” was written by David Williamson, and the reading is presented by Cameron’s Management, an agency representing writers, actors, and other creators through live performance. The event is free, and refreshments are included. Doors open at 5 pm. For more information, visit vhlibrary.org.