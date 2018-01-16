Molly DeBettencourt nets 1,000th point

Molly DeBettencourt scored a game-high 33 points and hit five three-pointers, joining Kara Shemeth, Vanessa Pisano, and Erin Hill in the 1,000-point club, as the Vineyard varsity girls basketball team defeated the host North Quincy Red Raiders on Monday afternoon, 52-44.

Entering the contest, Ms. DeBettencourt needed just two points to reach the 1,000-point mark. She made the basket two minutes into the game with a shot from just inside the three-point line. At that point, North Quincy Head Coach Paul Bregoli stopped the game and awarded Molly the game ball, which she gave to her parents as a sign of support. Ms. DeBettencourt will be recognized at the next home game, scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:30 pm vs. Eastern Athletic Conference rival Bishop Feehan.

Rose Engler scored six for the Vineyarders, Meghan Sawyer and Sasha Lakis chipped in four apiece, Kiana Casey sank a trey, and Kylie Estrella had two points. Jennifer Butka led North Quincy with 19 points.

The Vineyarders (4-5) are back in action on Wednesday at Plymouth South. Tip-off is at 5:30 pm.