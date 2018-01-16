All your lovin’: Publish your valentine

Send your Valentine a message in the Martha’s Vineyard Times, and we’ll publish it on a special page in the Thursday, Feb. 8, edition; deadline is Friday, Feb. 2.

One entry will be chosen at random to receive dinner for two at Offshore Ale in Oak Bluffs. The cost is $25 per message (additional $10 for photo; 30 words or less, please).

Stop in at our office at 30 Beach Road, or mail your check or money order to:

The Martha’s Vineyard Times

Attention: Valentines

PO Box 518, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

You may also call Carrie at 508-693-6100 (press 2), or email at carrie@mvtimes.com.