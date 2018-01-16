Reservation debacle explained at Falmouth SSA meeting

At a meeting at the Falmouth Historical Society Tuesday morning, Steamship Authority leaders provided a short explanation about what caused a systemic website failure on opening day of 2018 reservations last week.

In a statement distributed as a handout, Steamship Authority brass wrote that they became aware something was amiss shortly after opening for reservations Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we soon realized the system was experiencing some issues,” the handout stated. “The IT group along with system programmers and system hardware vendors checked to isolate the problem. Initial indications came back to a hardware issue, but ultimately the problem wasn’t resolved until a configuration change was made.”

In an interview prior to entering executive session at the end of their regular session, Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis and general counsel Steven Sayers elaborated on the reservation system failure.

Mr. Davis described it as a communication breakdown between two types of software — the Steamship Authority website software and the SSA’s reservation system software. A hardware glitch initially suspected as the source of the problem last Thursday turned out to be a red herring, Mr. Davis said; the problem strictly stemmed from software. Steamship Authority staff ultimately had to call in IBM specialists to bring the reservation system back online, Mr. Sayers said. They did so by 4:30 that day, he said. He pointed out that even though the system was down for so long, by the end of day, the Steamship Authority processed about the same number of reservations as it did on the first day of last year.

Asked if there was a connection between the software failure and soon-to-be-upgraded accounting software, Mr. Davis said there wasn’t. He also said there was no evidence of hacking.