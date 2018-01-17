Births: Dec. 30 – Jan. 14

Jason Emil Herman

Yasmin Herman and Eric Herman of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Jason Emil Herman, on Dec. 30, 2017, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Fla. Jason weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces, and is welcomed by proud grandparents Pam and Donald Herman of Oak Bluffs and great-grandparents Stan and Marie Mercer of Chilmark.

Joylen Scarlet Solá

Heather Solá and David Solá of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Joylen Scarlet Solá, on Jan. 12, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Joylen weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.

Nathaniel Anderson Lorenzi

Lena Parrish Lorenzi and Maicon Lorenzi of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Nathaniel Anderson Lorenzi, on Jan. 14, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Nathaniel weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Josie Jane McGroarty

Andrea McGroarty and Jack McGroarty of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Josie Jane McGroarty, on Jan. 9, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Josie weighed 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and joins her big brother J.D.